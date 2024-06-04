Bullying of prisoners of war: Lubinets turned to Moskalkova to open a case against Russian soldiers

Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for human rights Dmytro Lubinets appealed to Russian ombudsman Tatyana Moskalkova to demand the opening of criminal proceedings by Russian law enforcement officers against Russian soldiers who bullied Ukrainian prisoners of war in the Kharkiv direction. He announced this on the air of the telethon, the correspondent of UNN reports.

I officially appealed to Moskalkova to demand that Russian law enforcement officers open criminal proceedings against Russian soldiers. This sounds like nonsense right now. I do not believe that this will be done, but according to the Geneva Conventions, the country's law enforcement officers must open criminal proceedings. It is clear that after we receive - if we receive an answer, it will probably be negative for us, but the Russians will once again confirm that not opening criminal proceedings against their soldiers is already a violation of international humanitarian law by Russian law enforcement officers, too, Lubinets said.

Details

He noted that Ukraine had not used such mechanisms before.

"We will inform international partners about the reaction of the Russian Federation," Lubinets added.

Addition

The prosecutor's office opened proceedings on the fact of ill-treatment of Ukrainian prisoners of war in the Kharkiv direction after a video published in social networks with bullying of Ukrainian soldiers.

The Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights sent official letters to the ICRC and the UN to document the facts of bullying of Russian military personnel from Ukrainian prisoners in the Kharkiv direction.