Bullying of prisoners of war: Lubinets turned to Moskalkova to open a case against Russian soldiers

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 61262 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 137787 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 142943 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 236049 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 170846 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163199 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147606 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 218205 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112915 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 204840 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Popular news
"Anything is possible" - Rubio on the settlement after the skirmish between Zelenskiy and Trump

“Anything is possible” - Rubio on the settlement after the skirmish between Zelenskiy and Trump

March 1, 07:22 AM • 45548 views
Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

March 1, 07:59 AM • 59778 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 108237 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 41534 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 103906 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 236050 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 218207 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 204841 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 230976 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 218223 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 7440 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 103906 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 108237 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 157956 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 156762 views
Bullying of prisoners of war: Lubinets turned to Moskalkova to open a case against Russian soldiers

Bullying of prisoners of war: Lubinets turned to Moskalkova to open a case against Russian soldiers

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 104523 views

Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for human rights Dmytro Lubinets appealed to Russian ombudsman Tatyana Moskalkova with a demand to open a criminal case against Russian servicemen who abused Ukrainian prisoners of war in the Kharkiv direction, citing violations of international humanitarian law.

Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for human rights Dmytro Lubinets appealed to Russian ombudsman Tatyana Moskalkova to demand the opening of criminal proceedings by Russian law enforcement officers against Russian soldiers who bullied Ukrainian prisoners of war in the Kharkiv direction. He announced this on the air of the telethon, the correspondent of UNN reports.

I officially appealed to Moskalkova to demand that Russian law enforcement officers open criminal proceedings against Russian soldiers. This sounds like nonsense right now. I do not believe that this will be done, but according to the Geneva Conventions, the country's law enforcement officers must open criminal proceedings. It is clear that after we receive - if we receive an answer, it will probably be negative for us, but the Russians will once again confirm that not opening criminal proceedings against their soldiers is already a violation of international humanitarian law by Russian law enforcement officers, too,

Lubinets said.

Details

He noted that Ukraine had not used such mechanisms before.

"We will inform international partners about the reaction of the Russian Federation," Lubinets added.

Addition

The prosecutor's office opened proceedings on the fact of ill-treatment of Ukrainian prisoners of war in the Kharkiv direction after a video published in social networks with bullying of Ukrainian soldiers.

The Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights sent official letters to the ICRC and the UN to document the facts of bullying of Russian military personnel from Ukrainian prisoners in the Kharkiv direction.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarCrimes and emergencies
international-committee-of-the-red-crossInternational Committee of the Red Cross
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
united-nationsUnited Nations
ukraineUkraine
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising