Bulgaria's Prime Minister: The issue of signing an agreement on security guarantees with Ukraine will be discussed

The Bulgarian government plans to discuss the signing of a security guarantee agreement with Ukraine, hold relevant consultations, and then make a decision. Bulgarian Prime Minister Nikolay Denkov said this at a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports.

Details

Asked whether Bulgaria intends to sign a security cooperation agreement with Ukraine, Denkov said that the issue will be discussed.

The issue of signing security guarantees will be discussed, consultations will be held, and we will make a decision. I would like to emphasize once again that Bulgaria has never stopped in its assistance to Ukraine. And we will continue this support regardless of the signed treaties, as part of the joint efforts of the European Union and NATO, as well as on the basis of bilateral agreements - Denkov said.

He added that Ukraine and Bulgaria will sign the agreements today because "help for Ukraine is help for Europe and help for Bulgaria.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy assuredthat French President Emmanuel Macron, who will host a number of European leaders and government representatives in Paris for a meeting on Ukraine, knows what Ukraine needs, and that is why he is gathering European leaders to find urgent steps.

