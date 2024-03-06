Bulgaria starts transferring BTR-60 armored personnel carriers to Ukraine - media

Today, on March 6, Bulgaria has started shipping armored personnel carriers to be transferred to Ukraine. This was reported by the Bulgarian channel BTV, UNN writes.

Details

We are talking about the announced 110 Soviet BTR-60 armored personnel carriers, which were previously used by the Bulgarian Army.

The first six armored personnel carriers were loaded onto trucks and sent from the base of the General Directorate of the Gendarmerie in Sofia to the railway station in Novyi Iskyr.

According to the Bulgarian Ministry of Defense, the armored personnel carriers will be transferred to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine.

Addendum

The transfer of unneeded armored vehicles from the warehouses of the Bulgarian Ministry of Defense was announced in the summer of 2023, but was delayed because President Rumen Radev vetoed it.

Later, thanks to a majority in the National Assembly, the veto was overridden.

Recall

Earlier , MPs from the ruling majority in Sofia said that Bulgaria was delaying the delivery of100 armored personnel carriers to the Ukrainian army because the Defense Ministry had asked NATO to cover the transportation costs.