Bulgaria starts transferring BTR-60 armored personnel carriers to Ukraine - media

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 9526 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 24776 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 27462 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 177258 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 165463 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 168306 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 216146 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 248136 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 153925 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371377 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.5m/s
33%
Popular news

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 156202 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 144738 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 47508 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 65080 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 25841 views
Publications

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 24776 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 177258 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 146261 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 165463 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 157646 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 1238 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 15766 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 16712 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 20564 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 26889 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

Bulgaria starts transferring BTR-60 armored personnel carriers to Ukraine - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 53478 views

Bulgaria has begun shipping 110 Soviet BTR-60 armored personnel carriers to Ukraine, the first six of which were loaded onto trucks and sent from Sofia to Novy Iskir.

Bulgaria starts transferring BTR-60 armored personnel carriers to Ukraine - media

Today, on March 6, Bulgaria has started shipping armored personnel carriers to be transferred to Ukraine. This was reported by the Bulgarian channel BTV, UNN writes.  

Details

We are talking about the announced 110 Soviet BTR-60 armored personnel carriers, which were previously used by the Bulgarian Army.

The first six armored personnel carriers were loaded onto trucks and sent from the base of the General Directorate of the Gendarmerie in Sofia to the railway station in Novyi Iskyr.

According to the Bulgarian Ministry of Defense, the armored personnel carriers will be transferred to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine.

12.10.23, 15:58 • 305220 views

Addendum

The transfer of unneeded armored vehicles from the warehouses of the Bulgarian Ministry of Defense was announced in the summer of 2023, but was delayed because President Rumen Radev vetoed it.

Later, thanks to a majority in the National Assembly, the veto was overridden.

Recall

Earlier , MPs from the ruling majority in Sofia said that Bulgaria was delaying the delivery of100 armored personnel carriers to the Ukrainian army because the Defense Ministry had asked NATO to cover the transportation costs.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarNews of the World
Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
NATO
Bulgaria
Ukraine
Brent
$65.25
Bitcoin
$82,832.50
S&P 500
$5,263.63
Tesla
$255.44
Газ TTF
$36.69
Золото
$3,090.36
Ethereum
$1,788.11