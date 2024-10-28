Budget Committee rejects amendment to cancel 37% salary increase for prosecutors
The Verkhovna Rada Budget Committee did not support the amendments to cancel the UAH 3 billion salary increase for prosecutors. The decision was made with 14 votes in favor, 4 abstentions and 1 against.
The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Budget rejected amendments that proposed to cancel the 37% increase in prosecutors' salaries, which would have meant an additional UAH 3 billion in the budget. This was reported by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak, UNN reports.
"At the insistence of MPs from the relevant committee and the First Deputy Prosecutor General, Mr. Khomenko, and the head of the Council of Prosecutors. The Budget Committee still rejected the amendment that removes the increase in prosecutors' salaries by almost UAH 3 billion. This is a 37% increase," Zheleznyak wrote.
Thus, amendments No. 155, No. 999 and No. 1000, which proposed not to increase the salaries of prosecutors by UAH 3 billion and were taken into account and recommended by the working group, will not be adopted.
In fact, the Committee agreed to raise prosecutors' salaries in the 2025 budget.
Voting: "In favor - 14, abstentions - 4, against - 1.
The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Budget supported the draft State Budget for 2025 for the first reading. Among the changes are the exclusion of the Road Fund and the abolition of cashback funds, and MPs submitted 2098 amendments.
