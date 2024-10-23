The largest number of prosecutors with the status of a person with disability was found in Khmelnytskyi and Cherkasy regions - Prosecutor General's Office
Kyiv • UNN
The Prosecutor General's Office announced an internal investigation into possible abuses by prosecutors in obtaining disability groups. Cherkasy and Khmelnytsky regions have the highest percentage of prosecutors with disability status.
According to preliminary data of the internal investigation, a high percentage of prosecutors with the status of a person with disabilities was found in two regions: Cherkasy and Khmelnytsky. In the Cherkasy region, 60 prosecutors have the status of a person with a disability, and in the Khmelnytsky region - 61. This is reported by the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office, UNN reports.
According to the Prosecutor General's Office, an internal investigation into possible abuses by prosecutors in obtaining disability groups is underway, covering all regions, special prosecutors' offices and the central office.
"We are investigating both the issues related to prosecutors receiving the status of a person with a disability and receiving pension payments by court order. According to preliminary data from the internal investigation, a high percentage of prosecutors with the status of a person with a disability was found in two regions: Cherkasy and Khmelnytsky," the prosecutor's office said.
It is noted that in the Cherkasy region, 60 prosecutors of the prosecutor's office have the status of a person with a disability, which is 27.4% of the total number of prosecutors working there. 59 of them received the status before the full-scale invasion.
In Khmelnytskyi region, 61 prosecutors, or 29.8% of the total number, have this status. 50 received disability groups before the full-scale invasion.
"In other prosecutor's offices and the Prosecutor General's Office, this figure does not exceed 10%. In particular, in 18 prosecutor's offices, the share of prosecutors with disabilities is less than 5% of the total number, and in 11 more prosecutor's offices - from 5 to 10%. In the Prosecutor General's Office, 22 prosecutors have the status of a person with a disability. This is 2.5% of the total number of prosecutors working in the central office. Each of these facts will be thoroughly checked and assessed both within the framework of an internal investigation and criminal proceedings," the Prosecutor General's Office added.
In Rivne region , a scheme to issue fictitious disability groups to evade mobilization was exposed. A neurologist at the MSEC was assigning disability groups to "patients" with fictitious diagnoses for a bribe of more than $16,000.