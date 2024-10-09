Budanov was with DIU fighters at a key stage of the operation to liberate the aggregate plant in Vovchansk - Linux intelligence officer

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 14467 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 89365 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 159102 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 133602 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 140615 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 137829 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 178249 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111938 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 169599 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104680 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 138193 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 137766 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 77888 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 105998 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 108186 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 159102 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 178249 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 169599 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 197072 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 186139 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 137761 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 138189 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 145169 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 136665 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 153670 views
Actual
Budanov was with DIU fighters at a key stage of the operation to liberate the aggregate plant in Vovchansk - Linux intelligence officer

Budanov was with DIU fighters at a key stage of the operation to liberate the aggregate plant in Vovchansk - Linux intelligence officer

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 12158 views

DIU Chief Kirill Budanov personally led the operation to liberate the Vovchansk Aggregate Plant at a key stage. The operation was complex, multi-stage and involved various units and types of weapons.

The Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov was present during the operation to liberate the Vovchansk Aggregate Plant at a key stage and directly supervised the mission. This was stated by the commander of the Stugna unit of the Timur special unit of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine with the call sign Linux on the air of the national telethon, UNN reports with reference to the DIU.  

He said that an important stage of the mission was the accumulation of our forces and equipment in the area of the combat mission, which was not visible to the enemy. 

This is a classic operation for special forces. This is a complex multi-stage operation that involved large forces: unmanned systems, artillery, and personnel with experience in clearing such buildings. So this was a task for us, and we fulfilled it completely

- The scout said. 

 According to him, one of the important factors during the mission  was the clear coordination between the groups of Timur's special forces involved in the assault - Stugna, Paragon, Junger, RDC, BDK, Terror. 

“Each of these groups had its own specifics of work, and in general, we managed to maintain this coordination. This is always important in any department,” emphasized Linux.

 He also spoke about the role of the Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Kyrylo Budanov, during the liberation of the Vovchansk aggregate plant. 

It is no secret that Kirill Alekseevich Budanov is often directly involved in operations. In this particular operation, he was with us at a key moment, at a key stage. He was present for several days, directly leading the mission. Of course, this supports the fighters, gives them motivation

- The scout said.

During the liberation of the aggregate plant in Vovchansk, DIU fighters captured about 20 occupants - intelligence officer25.09.24, 15:50 • 13389 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War
holovne-upravlinnia-rozvidky-ukrainaThe Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
syly-spetsialnykh-operatsii-ukrainaSpecial Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
kyrylo-budanovKirill Budanov

Contact us about advertising