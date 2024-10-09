Budanov was with DIU fighters at a key stage of the operation to liberate the aggregate plant in Vovchansk - Linux intelligence officer

The Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov was present during the operation to liberate the Vovchansk Aggregate Plant at a key stage and directly supervised the mission. This was stated by the commander of the Stugna unit of the Timur special unit of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine with the call sign Linux on the air of the national telethon, UNN reports with reference to the DIU.

He said that an important stage of the mission was the accumulation of our forces and equipment in the area of the combat mission, which was not visible to the enemy.

This is a classic operation for special forces. This is a complex multi-stage operation that involved large forces: unmanned systems, artillery, and personnel with experience in clearing such buildings. So this was a task for us, and we fulfilled it completely - The scout said.

According to him, one of the important factors during the mission was the clear coordination between the groups of Timur's special forces involved in the assault - Stugna, Paragon, Junger, RDC, BDK, Terror.

“Each of these groups had its own specifics of work, and in general, we managed to maintain this coordination. This is always important in any department,” emphasized Linux.

He also spoke about the role of the Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Kyrylo Budanov, during the liberation of the Vovchansk aggregate plant.

It is no secret that Kirill Alekseevich Budanov is often directly involved in operations. In this particular operation, he was with us at a key moment, at a key stage. He was present for several days, directly leading the mission. Of course, this supports the fighters, gives them motivation - The scout said.

During the liberation of the aggregate plant in Vovchansk, DIU fighters captured about 20 occupants - intelligence officer