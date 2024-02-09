British intelligence: Ukraine is unlikely to be involved in explosion at Izhevsk missile plant

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

British intelligence: Ukraine is unlikely to be involved in explosion at Izhevsk missile plant

Kyiv  •  UNN

British intelligence suggests that the explosion at the Russian missile plant in Izhevsk was most likely caused by production problems, not by Ukrainian involvement.

British intelligence suggests that Ukraine was not involved in the explosion at the Russian missile plant in Izhevsk. Analysts emphasize that explosions at Russian plants are caused by political pressure from the top leadership to increase production of the military industry, and there may be more such explosions in the future.

This is stated in a new report by the British Ministry of Defense based on intelligence, UNN reports.

Details

As noted in the report, on February 7, social media covered an explosion at a Russian missile plant used to produce a number of ballistic missiles, including the Iskander, which is regularly used against Ukraine, near Izhevsk in the Udmurtia Republic, in central Russia.

Initial reports suggested that the explosion was caused by human error, but later the Russian state news agency TASS reported that it was due to "routine testing" of rocket engines. It is unlikely that Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were involved in the explosion, given the distance from Ukraine of 1,200 kilometers

- the report says.

Analysts say this is the 5th unexplained explosion at a military industrial plant in the last four months. The previous explosions occurred on January 15 at the Kamensky Chemical Plant in Rostov, on November 26 at the Chelyabinsk Tank Plant, and two more explosions in October and November at a burial ground and an ammunition plant in Kotovsk and Solikamsk. 

There is a realistic possibility that the explosion was caused by negligent handling and storage of volatile, flammable and explosive materials. In addition, political pressure from the top leadership to increase the production of the military industry to support the war in Ukraine likely led to round-the-clock production and staff fatigue. Increased production demands are likely to lead to an increase in the number of workplace accidents in the future

- The intelligence adds. 

Recall

An explosion has occurred in the Russian republic of Udmurtia near the village of Yagul. Eyewitnesses report that the explosion occurred at the test site and is likely related to rocket engine testing. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarNews of the World
ministry-of-defence-united-kingdomMinistry of Defence (United Kingdom)
9k720-iskander9K720 Iskander
ukraineUkraine

