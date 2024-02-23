British intelligence: kremlin is stepping up censorship in russia to hide criticism of war

In an attempt to hide criticism of moscow's policies, the russian authorities are increasing censorship of the media and even ordinary citizens in the country. This is stated in a new intelligence report released by the British Ministry of Defense, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that on February 14, the president of the russian federation signed a law that allows the confiscation of property for "spreading false information" about the russian army.

Russian President Vladimir Putin signs law on confiscation of property for "fakes about the Russian armed forces"

Before that, the State Duma introduced a draft law that would expand the grounds for declaring an "undesirable organization," which is likely aimed at further restricting the activities of russian-language services of Western media outlets such as Radio Liberty, DW, and the BBC.

These steps are part of a broader trend by the russian authorities to control the domestic information field in order to limit criticism and dissent. Although this trend has been observed for many years, the processes have intensified significantly since the outbreak of russia's full-scale war against Ukraine - British analysts summarized.

Recall

A russian occupier and blogger who revealed information about russia's losses of 16,000 soldiers during the storming of Avdiivka reportedly committed suicide after his associates began to persecute him.