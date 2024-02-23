British intelligence: kremlin is stepping up censorship in russia to hide criticism of war

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 29810 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 109374 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 69914 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 273812 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 233214 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 191127 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 230715 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 251504 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 157505 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372118 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 86186 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 108414 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 74384 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 67241 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 42268 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 43990 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 109374 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 273812 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 212641 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 233214 views
Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 19963 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 28120 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 28058 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 68476 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 75624 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

British intelligence: kremlin is stepping up censorship in russia to hide criticism of war

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26903 views

russian authorities are stepping up censorship against media outlets and citizens, allowing property confiscation for "fakes about the russian army" and expanding restrictions on "undesirable organizations" to control information and limit dissent about its war in Ukraine, according to a British intelligence report.

British intelligence: kremlin is stepping up censorship in russia to hide criticism of war

In an attempt to hide criticism of moscow's policies, the russian authorities are increasing censorship of the media and even ordinary citizens in the country. This is stated in a new intelligence report released by the British Ministry of Defense, UNN reports.

Details 

It is noted that on February 14, the president of the russian federation signed a law that allows the confiscation of property for "spreading false information" about the russian army.

Russian President Vladimir Putin signs law on confiscation of property for "fakes about the Russian armed forces"14.02.24, 10:41 • 26486 views

Before that, the State Duma introduced a draft law that would expand the grounds for declaring an "undesirable organization," which is likely aimed at further restricting the activities of russian-language services of Western media outlets such as Radio Liberty, DW, and the BBC.

These steps are part of a broader trend by the russian authorities to control the domestic information field in order to limit criticism and dissent. Although this trend has been observed for many years, the processes have intensified significantly since the outbreak of russia's full-scale war against Ukraine

- British analysts summarized.

Recall

A russian occupier and blogger who revealed information about russia's losses of 16,000 soldiers during the storming of Avdiivka reportedly committed suicide after his associates began to persecute him.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

SocietyWarPolitics
Deutsche Welle
Ministry of Defence (United Kingdom)
Avdiivka
Ukraine
