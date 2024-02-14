The head of the Kremlin has signed a law that allows the confiscation of property from those convicted under a number of articles, including fakes about the army of the Russian occupiers. This is reported by UNN with reference to the official portal of the legal information of the Russian Federation.

Details

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a law allowing for the confiscation of property for so-called "fakes about the Russian army" and for calls for activities against the security of the occupying country.

Earlier, the Russian State Duma passed this bill in the second and third readings: deputies explained that, "unlike Soviet practice," only property that was "acquired through criminal means or used to finance illegal activities" would be confiscated.

Now Putin's authorities will be able to confiscate "money, valuables and other property" if they were used or intended for "activities aimed against the security of the Russian Federation.

Ukraine aid package: Republican senator says bill could 'tie Trump's hands'

The law lists several articles under which those convicted can have their property confiscated. These include spreading so-called "fakes about the Russian army," desertion, disobeying orders, participation in an undesirable organization, and "public calls against the security of the state." Most of these articles were added to the criminal code.

It is also worth noting that in mid-January, the head of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation, Bastrykin, said that in almost two years his department had opened 273 criminal cases for spreading false information about the Russian armed forces.

Recall

The Russian Federation is turning the occupied territories of Ukraine into ghettos, where returning home for Ukrainians becomes a danger not only to life but also to property.

Russian attack on Kyiv on February 7: the number of victims increased to five