Russian attack on Kyiv on February 7: the number of victims increased to five

One of the women wounded in the Russian attack on the capital on February 7 died in hospital. Thus, the number of victims of the enemy attack on Kyiv increased to five. This was announced on Wednesday by the mayor of the city Vitali Klitschko, UNN reports.

According to him, the woman was in an extremely serious condition. Doctors fought for her life for a week.

40 people were injured as a result of a Russian missile strike on Kyiv on February 7.