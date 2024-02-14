Russian attack on Kyiv on February 7: the number of victims increased to five

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM
Russian attack on Kyiv on February 7: the number of victims increased to five

Russian attack on Kyiv on February 7: the number of victims increased to five

 • 49208 views

The number of victims of a Russian missile strike on Kyiv on February 7 has risen to five after a woman who was injured in the attack died in hospital a week later.

One of the women wounded in the Russian attack on the capital on February 7 died in hospital. Thus, the number of victims of the enemy attack on Kyiv increased to five. This was announced on Wednesday by the mayor of the city Vitali Klitschko, UNN reports. 

The number of victims of the February 7 enemy attack on the capital has increased to 5. A woman from a house in Holosiivskyi district dies in hospital

Klitschko wrote in social networks. 

According to him, the woman was in an extremely serious condition. Doctors fought for her life for a week. 

Recall 

40 people were injured as a result of a Russian missile strike on Kyiv on February 7. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarKyivHealth
holosiivskyi-raionHolosiivskyi district
vitalii-klychkoVitali Klitschko
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising