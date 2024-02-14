Russian attack on Kyiv on February 7: the number of victims increased to five
Kyiv • UNN
The number of victims of a Russian missile strike on Kyiv on February 7 has risen to five after a woman who was injured in the attack died in hospital a week later.
One of the women wounded in the Russian attack on the capital on February 7 died in hospital. Thus, the number of victims of the enemy attack on Kyiv increased to five. This was announced on Wednesday by the mayor of the city Vitali Klitschko, UNN reports.
The number of victims of the February 7 enemy attack on the capital has increased to 5. A woman from a house in Holosiivskyi district dies in hospital
According to him, the woman was in an extremely serious condition. Doctors fought for her life for a week.
Recall
40 people were injured as a result of a Russian missile strike on Kyiv on February 7.