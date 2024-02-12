Ukraine aid package: Republican senator says bill could 'tie Trump's hands'

The draft law on aid to Ukraine may in the future lead to the impeachment of Donald Trump in the event of his re-election as the President of the United States. Republican Senator James Vance described how all this is connected in his memo, reports UNN with reference to Politico.

Details

On Monday, Vance sent a memo to Senate Republican offices arguing that foreign aid measures could tie Trump's hands if he takes office next year, seeking to suspend funds to Ukraine as part of negotiations to end Russia's war against the US ally. This is because funding for some of the laws expires nine months after the next presidency, effectively - according to Vance - depriving a future President Trump of the ability to make his own spending decisions in Ukraine.

According to media reports, Vance is one of the most outspoken opponents of aid to Ukraine, and he is making a last-ditch effort to block the law before a critical vote later Monday to end debate on the foreign aid plan, which requires 60 votes.

"The appendix is an attempt...to prevent President Trump from implementing his preferred policies and, if he does, to create grounds for impeachment and undermine his administration. All Republicans should oppose its passage," Vance's office said in a memo.

Add

Although the 2024 election is nine months away, Trump is trying to kill the foreign aid bill and is urging the Senate to stop it. Despite this, the bill is clearly on its way to passage — the Republican Party has one more opportunity to block it, writes Politico.