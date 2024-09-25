ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
British Foreign Secretary compares Putin to a slave owner and calls him the head of a “mafia” state

British Foreign Secretary compares Putin to a slave owner and calls him the head of a “mafia” state

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14310 views

David Lammy called Russia a “mafia state” during a speech at the UN Security Council. He accused Putin of imperialism and disregard for international law during the invasion of Ukraine.

British Foreign Secretary David Lammy has compared Russian President Vladimir Putin to a slave owner and said that he runs a “mafia” state. This was reported by Politico with reference to the diplomat's speech at the UN Security Council, UNN reports.

Details

Lemmy criticized Putin's behavior during the invasion of Ukraine, recalling the days of slavery, and accused the Russian government of flouting international law.

Your invasion is in your own interests. Only in yours. To turn your mafia state into a mafia empire. An empire built on corruption

- The British minister said. 

He emphasized that he recognizes “imperialism” in the actions of the Russian authorities and stressed that we should call a spade a spade.

Recall

This is not the first insult from western politicians towards Putin. In the winter , US President Joe Biden called Russian President Vladimir Putin “a crazy son of a bitch.” 

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

News of the World
united-nations-security-councilUnited Nations Security Council
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

