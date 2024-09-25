British Foreign Secretary David Lammy has compared Russian President Vladimir Putin to a slave owner and said that he runs a “mafia” state. This was reported by Politico with reference to the diplomat's speech at the UN Security Council, UNN reports.

Details

Lemmy criticized Putin's behavior during the invasion of Ukraine, recalling the days of slavery, and accused the Russian government of flouting international law.

Your invasion is in your own interests. Only in yours. To turn your mafia state into a mafia empire. An empire built on corruption - The British minister said.

He emphasized that he recognizes “imperialism” in the actions of the Russian authorities and stressed that we should call a spade a spade.

Recall

This is not the first insult from western politicians towards Putin. In the winter , US President Joe Biden called Russian President Vladimir Putin “a crazy son of a bitch.”