British Foreign Secretary compares Putin to a slave owner and calls him the head of a “mafia” state
Kyiv • UNN
David Lammy called Russia a “mafia state” during a speech at the UN Security Council. He accused Putin of imperialism and disregard for international law during the invasion of Ukraine.
British Foreign Secretary David Lammy has compared Russian President Vladimir Putin to a slave owner and said that he runs a “mafia” state. This was reported by Politico with reference to the diplomat's speech at the UN Security Council, UNN reports.
Details
Lemmy criticized Putin's behavior during the invasion of Ukraine, recalling the days of slavery, and accused the Russian government of flouting international law.
Your invasion is in your own interests. Only in yours. To turn your mafia state into a mafia empire. An empire built on corruption
He emphasized that he recognizes “imperialism” in the actions of the Russian authorities and stressed that we should call a spade a spade.
Recall
This is not the first insult from western politicians towards Putin. In the winter , US President Joe Biden called Russian President Vladimir Putin “a crazy son of a bitch.”