Britain imposes more than 50 new sanctions on russian individuals and companies supporting the war in Ukraine

The United Kingdom has imposed more than 50 new sanctions against individuals and companies that support russian aggression in Ukraine. This was reported by the press service of the British government, UNN reports.

Details

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron announced the introduction of more than 50 new sanctions against individuals and companies that support Russia's war.

The new sanctions target key sectors of the russian economy that support military operations, including the supply of multiple launch rocket systems, missiles, and explosives. The measures also include restrictions on trade in metals, diamonds, and energy.

The sanctions list includes russian companies involved in the production of ammunition, including the largest manufacturer, Sverdlov.

The sanctions also targeted key importers and manufacturers of machine tools that play an important role in the production of defense systems.

The sanctions also target oil trader Niels Troost and his company Paramount Energy & Commodities SA, which help support Russia's energy sector. In addition, Fractal Marine DMCC, Beks Ship Management and Active Shipping, which operate in the Russian energy sector, were sanctioned.

The sanctions also targeted two russian diamond companies and Pavel Marynychev, CEO of Alrosa, russia's largest state-owned diamond producer. These companies are estimated to hold a 30% share of the global diamond market.

Additionally, five top managers or owners of russia's leading copper, zinc and steel producers were sanctioned.

