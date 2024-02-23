U.S. to impose sanctions on more than 500 russian targets on the 2nd anniversary of the invasion of Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
On the second anniversary of russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, America plans to announce new sanctions against more than 500 russian companies to further limit russia's ability to produce weapons and generate the revenue that supports its economy.
On the second anniversary of russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the United States will impose sanctions on more than 500 facilities of the aggressor country. This was reported by Reuters, UNN reported.
Details
On Friday, the United States will announce sanctions against more than 500 russian facilities.
Tomorrow, we will impose hundreds of sanctions right here in the United States, but it is important to step back and remember that it is not just America that is taking these actions
Add
The sanctions are aimed at limiting russia's ability to obtain goods necessary for the production of weapons, as well as at slowing down access to revenues that support the russian economy.
EU extends sanctions against Russia for another year20.02.24, 08:59 • 34478 views