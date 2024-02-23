U.S. to impose sanctions on more than 500 russian targets on the 2nd anniversary of the invasion of Ukraine

On the second anniversary of russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the United States will impose sanctions on more than 500 facilities of the aggressor country. This was reported by Reuters, UNN reported.

Details

On Friday, the United States will announce sanctions against more than 500 russian facilities.

Tomorrow, we will impose hundreds of sanctions right here in the United States, but it is important to step back and remember that it is not just America that is taking these actions - said U.S. Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo.

The sanctions are aimed at limiting russia's ability to obtain goods necessary for the production of weapons, as well as at slowing down access to revenues that support the russian economy.

