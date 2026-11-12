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Britain has imposed sanctions on Russia's 10 largest oil producers

Kyiv • UNN

 • 508 views

The United Kingdom has imposed sanctions on Russia's ten largest oil-producing companies and vessels belonging to its "shadow fleet." London seeks to cut off Russia's revenues from oil and gas.

Britain has imposed sanctions on Russia's 10 largest oil producers

The UK government has become the first in the world to impose sanctions on all 10 of Russia’s largest oil-producing companies. This was reported by the British government’s press service, according to UNN.

Details

The sanctions package reportedly includes vessels from the so-called "shadow fleet," which Russia uses to transport its oil and liquefied natural gas, major coal companies, and Rosneft’s flagship Arctic oil and gas project, LLC "Vostok Oil." Restrictions have also been imposed on the company "Slavneft."

The United Kingdom has become the first country to impose sanctions on all ten of Russia’s largest oil-producing companies as the prime minister steps up pressure on the Kremlin

- the statement said.

The government intends to target virtually the entire chain through which Russia derives revenue from the oil and gas industry, including extraction, trading networks, supply chains, and transportation.

The new restrictive measures were announced against the backdrop of the European Political Community summit in Ireland, where the UK prime minister, Andy Burnham, intends to hold a meeting of leaders on Ukraine together with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Participants will discuss further steps following the recent peace talks in Abu Dhabi.

Burnham also plans to call on the leaders of around 50 countries to increase pressure on Russia.

Britain has imposed sanctions on 38 companies and individuals linked to financing Russia’s war08.10.26, 15:27 • 5370 views

Olga Rozgon

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