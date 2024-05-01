Borrell on EU enlargement: work on reunification of the continent is not over, Ukraine, among others, has a historic opportunity

On the 20th anniversary of the largest wave of European Union enlargement, EU diplomat Josep Borrell said that the work of reuniting the continent is not yet complete, and the Western Balkans, Turkey, Ukraine, Moldova and Georgia have a historic opportunity to firmly link their future with the EU, UNN reports.

In a statement on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the largest wave of new countries joining the bloc in history, the EU High Representative said that "it was a reunion of a continent that wanted freedom for all people, peace, stability and prosperity.

But our work to reunite the continent is not complete. We knew this before 2022, and we know it even more today, when Russia is waging an aggressive war against Ukraine. In recent years, millions of Europeans have demonstrated their readiness and hope to join the EU project. The Western Balkans, Turkey, Ukraine, Moldova and Georgia have a historic opportunity to firmly link their future to the European Union. EU enlargement is a transformative policy that strengthens security, justice and democracy, while raising the living standards of Europeans - Borrell emphasized.

The EU and the candidate countries, he said, "cooperate on security and defense issues so that we can face the many geopolitical challenges together and better." "Future member states are required to strengthen their democratic institutions and uphold human rights and fundamental freedoms," he added.

"The EU is also working on self-reform, preparing today for the Union of tomorrow. We do not just want a bigger Union, but a stronger one, able to uphold and spread our common values around the world," Borrell said.

"The candidate countries and the EU have a historic opportunity to build a bigger, deeper and stronger European Union," the EU diplomat summarized.

