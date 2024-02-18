Borrell: "Every European must realize that we are at war"

The EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, said that every citizen of European countries should understand that Europe is at war. He wrote about this in the social network X, informs UNN.

Every European must realize that we are at war. This requires us to work together, faster and better. We have to be much more agile and precise. We will not be able to play a geopolitical role if we are not ready to defend ourselves - wrote Borrell in the social network X.

