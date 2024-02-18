Former NATO Secretary General says it is important to lift restrictions on arms supplies and maximize assistance to Ukraine

During a meeting of the International Working Group on Security Issues and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine, former NATO Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen said that it is important to lift restrictions on arms supplies and maximize assistance to Ukraine. This was reported by the head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak, UNN reports.

The International Working Group on Ukraine's Security and Euro-Atlantic Integration, which we chair together with former NATO Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen, met at the Munich Security Conference - Yermak wrote.

According to him, the event was also attended by former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, former Swedish Prime Minister Carl Bildt, co-chairman of the Union 90/Greens party Omid Nuripour from Germany, and former U.S. Special Representative to Ukraine Kurt Volker.

"I emphasized that Russia's invasion of Ukraine was the result of Ukraine's failure to join NATO. I called for a prompt invitation to Ukraine to join the Alliance, which would signal the Allies' determination. This is important for strengthening European security and preventing further aggression by Russia. Anders Fogh Rasmussen also emphasized that it is important to lift restrictions on arms supplies and provide maximum assistance to Ukraine. He emphasized that Ukraine has the right to protection and support, especially given Russia's capabilities," said Yermak.

He noted that this meeting is an important step in strengthening Ukraine's security and supporting its Euro-Atlantic integration.

Addendum

NATO plans to take over coordination of arms supplies to Ukraine.