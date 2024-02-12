Border guards showed what the water spill on the Tisza River looks like, which the evaders are trying to overcome

Border guards showed how the Tisza River overflowed on the border of Ukraine and Romania. The video was posted by the State Border Guard Service, UNN reports.

Details

The video, shot from a drone, shows a part of the Tisza River on the border with Romania in Zakarpattia Oblast. You can see that the water level in the river has risen significantly, and the rapid current is washing away the bank and carrying down everything that has fallen into the water.

We suggest that potential offenders, who are promised a "safe" illegal trip and a one hundred percent "result" by smugglers, watch this footage. - the Border Guard Service added.

They remind that such a crossing is extremely dangerous and can cost lives.

Recall

Earlier, with reference to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Zakarpattia region, border guards warned that there was a rise in the water level in the Tisza. They also noted that this river was the site of most tragic incidents involving attempts to illegally cross the border.