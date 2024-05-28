Border guards do not observe threats in other areas of Kharkiv region like in Liptsi and Vovchansk - Demchenko

In the areas of Liptsy and Vovchansk in Kharkiv region, active actions are underway to prevent the enemy from advancing deeper into the territory of Ukraine. In other parts of the Kharkiv region, border guards do not observe that the enemy can launch a similar offensive as in Liptsi and Vovchansk, but it is necessary to be prepared for any situation, including in the direction from Sumy region.

This was stated by the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine Andriy Demchenko during the telethon, UNN reports .

Details

The actual border with the aggressor country remains a difficult area that poses a threat to us. In the Kharkiv region, in the directions of Lyptsi and Vovchansk, we continue our actions to prevent the enemy from advancing deeper into the territory of Ukraine. In other parts of Kharkiv region, fortunately, we do not see that the enemy can do anything like this now, but we must be prepared for any situation, including in the direction from Sumy region. The forces and means that the enemy is keeping opposite our territory may indicate that at any moment the enemy may try to expand the areas where hostilities are taking place so that Ukraine uses them in these areas, rather than using them where full-scale hostilities are taking place - Demchenko said.

He added that over the past day, border patrols together with other units recorded more than 40 attacks on the territory of Sumy region.

Recall

Over the last day, 10 combat engagements took place in the area of responsibility of the Kharkiv military industrial complex. Defense forces control most of Vovchansk, and also inflicted fire damage on the occupants in the area of Liptsy. In total, the enemy lost about 250 people in irreversible and sanitary losses over the past day in the Kharkiv region.