Body of ninth victim of enemy shelling found in Odesa
Kyiv • UNN
A ninth victim was found dead under the rubble after a Russian strike on a high-rise building in Odesa.
In Odesa, the body of the ninth dead person was found under the rubble at the site of a Russian strike on a high-rise building. This was reported by the State Emergency Service, UNN reports.
Details
Work is underway to unblock the area.
Context
The enemy attacked Odesa region with drones on the night of March 2. Explosions were heard in the city. As a result of the Russian drone attack, nine people were killed and eight were injured. Among them was a three-year-old child.
The prosecutor's office has launched an investigation into the night attack in Odesa under the article on violation of the laws and customs of war.
