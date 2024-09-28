Body of drowned woman removed from water body in Kyiv region

Rescuers removed the body of a drowned woman from a reservoir in the village of Horoshkiv in the Kyiv region. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of the Kyiv region, UNN reports.

Details

"On September 27, at 13:46, the operational dispatch service of the Bila Tserkva district received a report that a woman was drowning in a local pond in the village of Horoshkiv, Tetiiv community. Upon arrival, it was found that there was a human body on the surface of the water. Using an inflatable boat and a rope, the rescuers brought the deceased to the shore for further investigation by police officers," the SES reported.

The SES also emphasized that safety rules must be followed when staying near water bodies.

