Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 66444 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 103448 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 166944 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 137813 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 143112 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139040 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 182177 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112071 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 172727 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104747 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Body of drowned woman removed from water body in Kyiv region

Body of drowned woman removed from water body in Kyiv region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18245 views

In the village of Horoshkiv, Tetiiv community, rescuers of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine retrieved the body of a dead woman from a local pond. The incident occurred on September 27, and the body was found on the surface of the water.

Rescuers removed the body of a drowned woman from a reservoir in the village of Horoshkiv in the Kyiv region. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of the Kyiv region, UNN reports.

Details

"On September 27, at 13:46, the operational dispatch service of the Bila Tserkva district received a report that a woman was drowning in a local pond in the village of Horoshkiv, Tetiiv community. Upon arrival, it was found that there was a human body on the surface of the water. Using an inflatable boat and a rope, the rescuers brought the deceased to the shore for further investigation by police officers," the SES reported.

The SES also emphasized that safety rules must be followed when staying near water bodies.

Recall

Five children were injured by a munitions explosion in the Livoberezhny district of Mariupol. Three of them are in serious condition. The occupiers have not demined the territory for two years of occupation.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyKyiv region
state-emergency-service-of-ukraineState Emergency Service of Ukraine
bila-tserkvaBila Tserkva
mariupolMariupol

