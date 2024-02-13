Blockade on the border with Poland: more than 1.2 thousand trucks are waiting in line at five checkpoints

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Blockade on the border with Poland: more than 1.2 thousand trucks are waiting in line at five checkpoints

Blockade on the border with Poland: more than 1.2 thousand trucks are waiting in line at five checkpoints

Kyiv  •  UNN

The queues at the five Polish-Ukrainian border crossing points currently number more than 1,200 trucks due to the blockade by Polish farmers.

More than 1.2 thousand trucks are currently waiting in lines at five checkpoints on the territory of Poland to cross into Ukraine amid a blockade by Polish farmers. This was reported by the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, Andriy Demchenko, during a telethon on Tuesday, an UNN correspondent reports.

As of now, there are five checkpoints (blocked by Polish farmers - ed.). Yesterday, until 10:00, Polish farmers blocked two directions: Yahodyn and Rava-Ruska, and after 10:00 they resumed their actions to block the Shehyni checkpoint, and also expanded the geography of their actions to the directions of Ustyluh and Uhryniv. In fact, there are five directions where the movement of trucks is blocked in Poland

- Demchenko said.

He noted that a small number of trucks are allowed to cross, in fact, 1-3 trucks can pass in each direction per hour, both towards Poland and leaving Poland.

Demchenko also noted that traffic for other categories of transport is not blocked.

As of this morning, there are about 1,250 trucks in queues at all five directions. The largest number is opposite Yahodyn and Rava-Ruska. The situation is better in the direction of Ustyluh and Uhryniv checkpoints. There are practically no queues there

- Demchenko said.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk saidthat it is difficult to find a more pro-Ukrainian politician in Europe than him, but Poland should take into account the interests of its food security.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Contact us about advertising