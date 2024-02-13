Blockade on the border with Poland: more than 1.2 thousand trucks are waiting in line at five checkpoints

More than 1.2 thousand trucks are currently waiting in lines at five checkpoints on the territory of Poland to cross into Ukraine amid a blockade by Polish farmers. This was reported by the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, Andriy Demchenko, during a telethon on Tuesday, an UNN correspondent reports.

As of now, there are five checkpoints (blocked by Polish farmers - ed.). Yesterday, until 10:00, Polish farmers blocked two directions: Yahodyn and Rava-Ruska, and after 10:00 they resumed their actions to block the Shehyni checkpoint, and also expanded the geography of their actions to the directions of Ustyluh and Uhryniv. In fact, there are five directions where the movement of trucks is blocked in Poland - Demchenko said.

He noted that a small number of trucks are allowed to cross, in fact, 1-3 trucks can pass in each direction per hour, both towards Poland and leaving Poland.

Demchenko also noted that traffic for other categories of transport is not blocked.

As of this morning, there are about 1,250 trucks in queues at all five directions. The largest number is opposite Yahodyn and Rava-Ruska. The situation is better in the direction of Ustyluh and Uhryniv checkpoints. There are practically no queues there - Demchenko said.

Addendum

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk saidthat it is difficult to find a more pro-Ukrainian politician in Europe than him, but Poland should take into account the interests of its food security.

Poland to introduce mandatory inspections of all Ukrainian grain