Blockade on the border: Klymenko says Ukrainian border guards monitor situation around the clock

Ukrainian border guards monitor the situation at the border around the clock. There is a constant exchange of information with Polish colleagues. This was announced by the Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko while on the border with Poland, UNN reports.

The minister noted that six checkpoints on the Ukrainian-Polish border are actually blocked due to protests by Polish farmers.

"Today, as part of a government delegation headed by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, I took part in an offsite meeting to resolve the situation. When Ukrainian drivers cannot cross the border for weeks, this is an inadequate situation in the civilized world.

Throughout the protests, I have been in direct contact with Polish Interior Minister Marcin Kierwinski. Unfortunately, we did not manage to meet in person at the border today," Klymenko said.

At the same time, the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine thanked for the prompt response of Polish law enforcement officers to cases of violation of the Law.

"Ukrainian border guards are monitoring the situation at the border around the clock. We are constantly exchanging information with our Polish colleagues. We are working to resolve the situation. We hope for a dialog within the framework of the Plan of Understanding," summarized Klymenko.

Previously

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and his team of ministers arrived at the border with Poland, but did not meet with Polish officials today.

As reported by UNN, Kubrakov saidthat Ukraine is starting to implement a number of solutions to maintain the rhythm of exports.

Earlier, Zelenskyy instructed the government to be on the border with Poland by February 24. He also called on the president and prime minister of Poland to arrive there.