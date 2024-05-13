Blinken: Ukraine can effectively defend its positions in the east

Blinken is convinced that Ukraine can effectively hold its ground in the east. This was reported by the United States Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, UNN reports.

Details

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken noted that the delay in providing assistance to Ukraine caused by budgetary procedures has led to some difficulties. However, he emphasized that the US is doing everything possible to provide support, having released about $400 million in defense equipment for Ukraine this week.

"We are not going anywhere, just like about 50 countries that support Ukraine - said Anthony Blinken.

The Secretary of State also expressed his belief that Ukraine can effectively maintain its defensive positions and continue to press the advantages gained in the Black Sea, keeping Russian forces at risk.

I am convinced that Ukraine can effectively hold its ground in the east, it can strengthen the advantages it has gained in the Black Sea... and it can also keep russian forces under threat, particularly in Crimea, to make it difficult for them to continue this aggression - said Anthony Blinken.

On the occasion of Europe Day, Blinken addressed EU citizens, emphasizing the partnership in defense against Russian aggression