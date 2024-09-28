Blinken on Ukraine's victory plan: Biden administration is studying details, considering “additional actions” if necessary

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 66415 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 103433 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 166924 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 137800 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 143105 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139037 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 182171 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112071 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 172722 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104746 views

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 100155 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 109802 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 111896 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 47563 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 54451 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 166925 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 182172 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 172722 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 200089 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 189022 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 141816 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 141876 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146583 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137997 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154880 views
Blinken on Ukraine's victory plan: Biden administration is studying details, considering “additional actions” if necessary

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 47665 views

The Biden administration is analyzing Zelenskiy's plan for Ukraine's victory. Blinken said the US is ready to consider additional actions to help Ukraine succeed.

The US presidential administration is studying the victory plan that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented to US President Joe Biden during their meeting at the White House in Washington. If necessary, "additional actions" are being considered to help Ukrainians achieve victory, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said, UNN reports citing Voice of America.

Asked whether Kyiv has received or will receive permission to use Western weapons to strike military targets deep inside Russia, Blinken said that the administration and Ukraine's partners are now studying the details of this plan. 

According to him, if necessary, to help Ukrainians achieve victory.

"We are looking at this very carefully, including what we or Ukraine's other partners would need to do - if anything - additional actions to help them achieve this success," Blinken said.

He pointed out that President Biden "has been very clear that he is committed to Ukraine's success.

"It also seeks to make sure that they have what they need to defend themselves effectively. I've said it many times and I'll say it again, every step of the way we've adapted and tailored to meet the needs, and I'm confident we will continue to do so," the Secretary of State added. 

Recall

In the United States, President Zelenskyy presented the Victory Plan and explained each of its points. He also announced preparations for a meeting in Germany in the Ramstein format to discuss the details of the plan.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarPoliticsNews of the World
white-houseWhite House
washington-dcWashington, D.C.
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
antonii-blinkenAnthony Blinken
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

