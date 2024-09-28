Blinken on Ukraine's victory plan: Biden administration is studying details, considering “additional actions” if necessary

The US presidential administration is studying the victory plan that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented to US President Joe Biden during their meeting at the White House in Washington. If necessary, "additional actions" are being considered to help Ukrainians achieve victory, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said, UNN reports citing Voice of America.

Asked whether Kyiv has received or will receive permission to use Western weapons to strike military targets deep inside Russia, Blinken said that the administration and Ukraine's partners are now studying the details of this plan.

According to him, if necessary, to help Ukrainians achieve victory.

"We are looking at this very carefully, including what we or Ukraine's other partners would need to do - if anything - additional actions to help them achieve this success," Blinken said.

He pointed out that President Biden "has been very clear that he is committed to Ukraine's success.

"It also seeks to make sure that they have what they need to defend themselves effectively. I've said it many times and I'll say it again, every step of the way we've adapted and tailored to meet the needs, and I'm confident we will continue to do so," the Secretary of State added.

Recall

In the United States, President Zelenskyy presented the Victory Plan and explained each of its points. He also announced preparations for a meeting in Germany in the Ramstein format to discuss the details of the plan.