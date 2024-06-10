Blackout schedules will be valid from 16 to 22 hours, significant imports are planned - Ministry of energy

In Ukraine today, from 16 to 22 hours, it is planned to apply hourly shutdown schedules. Due to the emergency situation in the power grid, consumers in the Sumy and Kharkiv regions were de-energized. This was reported on Monday in the Ministry of energy, writes UNN.

Generation and consumption

It is reported that over the past day, the needs of consumers were covered by their own generation, commercial imports and emergency assistance from the energy systems of Romania, Slovakia and Poland. during daytime hours, due to sunny weather and, accordingly, the active operation of solar power plants, the production of electricity from renewable energy sources was limited for a certain period. Consumer restrictions were not applied.

"Today, the application of hourly shutdown schedules is planned from 16:00 to 22:00," the Ministry of Energy said.

Blackouts are not provided for critical infrastructure enterprises, as well as enterprises that import 80% of electricity for their needs in accordance with a government decree

De-energization

In the Sumy region, the high-voltage overhead line of the transmission system operator was de-energized twice. At the same time, consumers in the Sumy and Kharkiv regions were de-energized, and one of the power generating enterprises was disconnected from the country's energy system. Emergency disconnections of consumers were used. In the morning, consumers are healed. The reason for the shutdown is being investigated.

According to Ukrenergo, due to weather conditions, 10 settlements in Cherkasy and Chernihiv regions remain de-energized in the morning. for other reasons, 470 localities are without power supply.

Attacks

In the Kharkiv region, as a result of enemy shelling, the overhead line of regional power companies was disconnected. The substation and connected household consumers were de-energized. In the morning, all consumers were notified.

During the day in the Dnipropetrovsk region, equipment was turned off at one of the substations during the shelling, and more than 41 thousand household consumers in Nikopol were de-energized. Everyone is healed.

Situation at ZNPP

"The water level in the cooling pond has slightly decreased and is 15.19 m. this is enough to meet the needs of the station," the ministry said.

Import and export

For the current day, electricity imports are projected at 24,799 MWh. No export is expected.