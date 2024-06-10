Blackout schedules will be valid from 16 to 22 hours, significant imports are planned - Ministry of energy

ukenru
Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 10175 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 131999 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 137407 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 226771 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 167758 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 161772 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 146733 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 213714 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112790 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 200493 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 100901 views
Russian Defense Ministry announces attack of almost fifty drones on regions of the country and occupied Crimea

Russian Defense Ministry announces attack of almost fifty drones on regions of the country and occupied Crimea

March 1, 05:14 AM • 43487 views
Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

March 1, 05:37 AM • 52687 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 100827 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 75645 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 226771 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 213714 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 200493 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 226771 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 214314 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 75645 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 100827 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 156048 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 154923 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 158795 views
Actual
Blackout schedules will be valid from 16 to 22 hours, significant imports are planned - Ministry of energy

Blackout schedules will be valid from 16 to 22 hours, significant imports are planned - Ministry of energy

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27099 views

Due to the emergency situation in the power grid, consumers in the Sumy and Kharkiv regions were de-energized, and hourly blackouts are planned for today in Ukraine from 16:00 to 22:00.

In Ukraine today, from 16 to 22 hours, it is planned to apply hourly shutdown schedules. Due to the emergency situation in the power grid, consumers in the Sumy and Kharkiv regions were de-energized. This was reported on Monday in the Ministry of energy, writes UNN.

Generation and consumption

It is reported that over the past day, the needs of consumers were covered by their own generation, commercial imports and emergency assistance from the energy systems of Romania, Slovakia and Poland. during daytime hours, due to sunny weather and, accordingly, the active operation of solar power plants, the production of electricity from renewable energy sources was limited for a certain period. Consumer restrictions were not applied.

"Today, the application of hourly shutdown schedules is planned from 16:00 to 22:00," the Ministry of Energy said.

Blackouts are not provided for critical infrastructure enterprises, as well as enterprises that import 80% of electricity for their needs in accordance with a government decree

De-energization

In the Sumy region, the high-voltage overhead line of the transmission system operator was de-energized twice. At the same time, consumers in the Sumy and Kharkiv regions were de-energized, and one of the power generating enterprises was disconnected from the country's energy system. Emergency disconnections of consumers were used. In the morning, consumers are healed. The reason for the shutdown is being investigated.

According to Ukrenergo, due to weather conditions, 10 settlements in Cherkasy and Chernihiv regions remain de-energized in the morning. for other reasons, 470 localities are without power supply.

Attacks

In the Kharkiv region, as a result of enemy shelling, the overhead line of regional power companies was disconnected. The substation and connected household consumers were de-energized. In the morning, all consumers were notified.

During the day in the Dnipropetrovsk region, equipment was turned off at one of the substations during the shelling, and more than 41 thousand household consumers in Nikopol were de-energized. Everyone is healed.

Situation at ZNPP

"The water level in the cooling pond has slightly decreased and is 15.19 m. this is enough to meet the needs of the station," the ministry said.

Import and export

For the current day, electricity imports are projected at 24,799 MWh. No export is expected.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyWarEconomy
ministerstvo-enerhetyky-ukrainaMinistry of Energy of Ukraine
zaporizhzhya-nuclear-power-plantZaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
nikopol-ukraineNikopol, Ukraine
romaniaRomania
slovakiaSlovakia
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising