Bitcoin price drops to $61 thousand

Bitcoin has lost 1.5% over the past 24 hours, falling to $61,215. This is reported by UNN with reference to Investing.com.

Details

According to the portal, the price of bitcoin fell on Thursday, despite significant relief amid the constant pressure of high interest rates in the United States and increased regulatory control. Thus, bitcoin has fallen by 1.65% over the past 24 hours to $61,215.

The token has also suffered from steady outflows from crypto investment products, particularly bitcoin spot exchange-traded funds.Concerns about increased U.S. regulatory scrutiny of cryptocurrencies remained relevant after trading app Robinhood Markets Inc. said it faced regulatory action from the Securities and Exchange Commission over crypto token trading on its platform - the portal writes.

Recall

Yesterday , bitcoin lost 1.5% over the past 24 hours, dropping to $62,523. It remains in its usual range, and interest in cryptocurrency investment products has been declining for the third week in a row.