On Friday, Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, fell below the $60,000 mark for the first time since July. The market is under pressure from concerns over the inflated valuation of assets, particularly in the artificial intelligence sector and among other risky instruments. Reuters reports, UNN writes.

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Following the latest trading session, Bitcoin fell 3.45% to $59,381. Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency, lost 5.23% and traded at $1,648.91.

In recent trading sessions, cryptocurrency markets have been under pressure due to a number of factors. These include concerns about the profitability of large-scale investments in artificial intelligence infrastructure, rising borrowing costs, and regulatory risks following the Democrats' victory in the U.S. midterm elections.

The factors mentioned also include the departure of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang.

Against the backdrop of these events, the main U.S. stock indexes were approaching their most significant weekly decline since April 2025. At that time, U.S. President Donald Trump announced the introduction of tariffs known as the Liberation Day tariffs ("Liberation Day tariffs").

Bitcoin may fall to the $50,000 level - forecast