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Bipartisan support for Ukraine in the United States has strengthened — Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 282 views

Zelenskyy said that bipartisan support for Ukraine in the United States is the strongest it has been in a year and a half. He linked this to Washington’s restriction of Ukraine’s defense capabilities.

Bipartisan support for Ukraine in the United States has strengthened — Zelenskyy

Support for Ukraine in the United States among Republicans and Democrats is now the strongest it has been in the past year and a half. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated this, reports UNN.

Details

According to him, bipartisan support for Ukraine among Americans is now stronger, "because everyone has felt that what is happening—and from my public and private conversations with them—that it is unfair."

Unfair actions have been taken toward Ukraine that have nothing to do with either finances or politics, but are exclusively related to people's lives and Ukraine's ability to defend itself

- the head of state said.

He emphasized that "all these aspects, from intelligence to Starlink, are about the ability to defend oneself."

"Everyone has felt this. And we have strong support both among Democrats and Republicans. I am grateful to them for this," Zelenskyy added.

We would like to remind you

56% of Americans said that their lives had worsened during Donald Trump's presidency. The Financial Times reports this, citing its own poll conducted jointly with Focaldata.

Trump's approval rating has fallen to its lowest level across both of his presidential terms - poll20.10.26, 02:15 • 16412 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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