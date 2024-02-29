$41.340.03
Biden wants G7 countries to prepare a plan for the use of confiscated Russian assets by the next summit - media

Kyiv • UNN

 31099 views

The White House wants the G7 countries to prepare proposals to confiscate Russian assets to help fund Ukraine's budget and reconstruction needs before the next G7 summit in June.

Biden wants G7 countries to prepare a plan for the use of confiscated Russian assets by the next summit - media

The White House wants the Group of Seven countries to prepare proposals for the confiscation of Russian assets before the next G7 summit in June. Bloomberg writes about this with reference to its own sources, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that U.S. President Joe Biden wants the partners to make progress on plans to use frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine.

The EU Council has opened the way for the use of profits from frozen assets of the Russian Federation in favor of Ukraine - the Ministry of Justice13.02.24, 12:40 • 30814 views

The newspaper's sources clarify that Biden wants the frozen assets to be used to finance Ukraine's budgetary needs and then to restore the country. At the same time, the White House leader does not believe that the use of Russian frozen funds replaces the need to help Ukraine

According to Bloomberg's sources, Biden privately told allies that if Ukraine loses the war, he believes the international order will be disrupted for at least the next five decades.

Addendum

It is noted that representatives of the G7 countries are discussing options for using the $280 billion of frozen assets of the Central Bank of Russia.

The allies agree that the frozen funds should remain inaccessible to Russia unless it promises to help rebuild Ukraine, but disagree on how legal it would be to seize them completely.

Recall

Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen proposed to use the funds from frozen Russian assets to purchase additional weapons and materials for the Ukrainian defense forces.

International law experts approve confiscation of russian assets in favor of Ukraine - Bloomberg21.02.24, 14:37 • 31898 views

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarPolitics
Council of the European Union
White House
G7
Bloomberg L.P.
Joe Biden
United States
Ukraine
