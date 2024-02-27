$41.340.03
Biden: ceasefire agreement in Gaza could be reached by March 4

Kyiv • UNN

 • 25689 views

Biden says a cease-fire agreement in Gaza could be reached by March 4, according to his national security adviser.

Biden: ceasefire agreement in Gaza could be reached by March 4

US President Joe Biden said that a ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip will be reached next Monday, March 4. Reuters reports this with reference to the White House, UNN reports.

Details

My national security adviser says we are close, but not quite there yet. I hope that next Monday we will have a ceasefire

Biden said.

Addendum Addendum

Earlier, the American media reported that Israel had received a proposal under which Hamas would release about 40 hostages in exchange for a six-week ceasefire and the release of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners in Israel.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

News of the World
White House
Reuters
Joe Biden
United States
Gaza Strip
