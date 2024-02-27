Biden: ceasefire agreement in Gaza could be reached by March 4

US President Joe Biden said that a ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip will be reached next Monday, March 4. Reuters reports this with reference to the White House, UNN reports.

My national security adviser says we are close, but not quite there yet. I hope that next Monday we will have a ceasefire Biden said.

Earlier, the American media reported that Israel had received a proposal under which Hamas would release about 40 hostages in exchange for a six-week ceasefire and the release of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners in Israel.

