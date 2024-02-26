$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 35272 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 133508 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 81825 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 301545 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 252175 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 197345 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 234634 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 252331 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 158442 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372302 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Israel may postpone the operation in Rafah

Kyiv • UNN

 • 31668 views

Israel may postpone the planned military operation in Rafah if it reaches an agreement with Hamas on the release of hostages, but says the operation will take place anyway.

Israel may postpone the operation in Rafah

Israel will change the timing of the military operation in the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip if it reaches an agreement with the Palestinian Hamas movement on the release of hostages. This was announced by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, CBS News reports UNN. At the same time, Netanyahu noted the inevitability of the operation.

Details

If we reach an agreement, the transaction will be slightly delayed. But it will happen. If we fail to reach an agreement, we will do it anyway

Netanyahu said

Israeli Prime Minister believes that his country will win the war against Hamas in a few weeks after the start of the military operation in Rafah.

According to him, four of the remaining six battalions of the Palestinian movement are in the city. Netanyahu confirmed that the parties are negotiating over the hostages, but did not provide details.

Addendum Addendum

The war between Israel and Hamas began with the Palestinian movement's attack on Israeli territory on October 7. 1.2 thousand Israelis were killed, 5.4 thousand were injured, and more than 200 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage. Israel is conducting a military operation in the Gaza Strip in response to the attack.

A new report on the brutal sexual crimes committed by Hamas during its attack on Israel contains disturbing details21.02.24, 19:08 • 24357 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarPolitics
Rafah
Binyamin Netanyahu
Gaza Strip
