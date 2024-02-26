Israel may postpone the operation in Rafah

Israel will change the timing of the military operation in the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip if it reaches an agreement with the Palestinian Hamas movement on the release of hostages. This was announced by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, CBS News reports UNN. At the same time, Netanyahu noted the inevitability of the operation.

If we reach an agreement, the transaction will be slightly delayed. But it will happen. If we fail to reach an agreement, we will do it anyway Netanyahu said

Israeli Prime Minister believes that his country will win the war against Hamas in a few weeks after the start of the military operation in Rafah.

According to him, four of the remaining six battalions of the Palestinian movement are in the city. Netanyahu confirmed that the parties are negotiating over the hostages, but did not provide details.

The war between Israel and Hamas began with the Palestinian movement's attack on Israeli territory on October 7. 1.2 thousand Israelis were killed, 5.4 thousand were injured, and more than 200 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage. Israel is conducting a military operation in the Gaza Strip in response to the attack.

