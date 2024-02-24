Belgium to open development agency offices in Kyiv and Kharkiv

Belgium has decided to open an office of the Belgian Development Agency in Kyiv and Kharkiv, as the reconstruction of Ukraine is a priority for the country. This was announced by Belgian Prime Minister Alexander de Kroo during a press conference in Kyiv, according to a correspondent of UNN.

Rebuilding Ukraine is a priority and Belgium has decided to open an office of the Belgian Development Agency in Kyiv. It will be opened in the coming weeks. We will also open an office in Kharkiv, which is the region we will be rebuilding - said de Croo.

In addition, he said that Belgium has already trained 1,700 Ukrainian soldiers.

We are part of the F-16 coalition and we are training your pilots so that they can deploy F-16s as soon as possible to protect your (Ukrainian - ed.) skies. Our military is training and coaching a lot of military - 1,700 military personnel have already been trained by the Belgian Armed Forces - said de Croo.

Recall

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander de Kroo emphasized in his speech to the Verkhovna Rada that more should be done to support Ukraine.

Zelenskyy: Format of meetings with the President of the European Commission and the Prime Minister of Belgium emphasizes priority in relations with the EU for this year