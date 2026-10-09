Belarus sent a note of protest to Ukraine over an alleged attack on a Belarusian truck — Kyiv responded

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The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Belarus summoned Ukraine’s Chargé d’Affaires in Belarus, Ivan Novytskyi, to hand him a note of protest over the alleged attack by Ukrainian drones on a truck in the Russian Federation. Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its protest, stating that it considers it unfounded to place responsibility on Ukraine without publishing convincing evidence of its involvement. This was stated in a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, reports UNN.

Ukraine expresses its protest in connection with the summoning of Ukraine’s Chargé d’Affaires in Belarus to the foreign affairs ministry in Minsk and the statements by the Belarusian side regarding the incident involving a truck in Russia’s Bryansk region - the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

The ministry noted that it considers it unfounded to place responsibility on Ukraine without publishing convincing evidence of its involvement.

We draw attention to the fact that Minsk’s public accusations against Ukraine are accompanied by rhetoric about the alleged deliberate dragging of Belarus into the conflict and threats of “adequate response measures.” We reject such absurd allegations from a country that is an accomplice in the crime of aggression against Ukraine and provides extensive assistance to Russia in its criminal war of conquest against our country. We condemn attempts to shift responsibility for the consequences of Russian aggression, create an image of Ukraine as a source of threats to Belarus, and deliberately stoke tensions in the region - the ministry added.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs called on Belarus to refrain from unfounded accusations, threats, and information manipulation.

Context

Today, Belarus’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that Ukraine’s Chargé d’Affaires in Belarus, Ivan Novytskyi, had been summoned to the ministry.

According to the ministry, the reason for the summons was “yesterday’s attack by a Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle on a truck with Belarusian registration in Russia’s Bryansk region,” as a result of which a Belarusian citizen sustained serious injuries.

“The diplomat was handed a note of protest, which stated that Kyiv had previously been warned about the inadmissibility of such actions. The vehicle’s affiliation was obvious, and the Belarusian side has grounds to regard the attack as deliberate. The Ukrainian side was cautioned against repeating such actions. It was emphasized that responsibility for their consequences lies entirely with the Ukrainian authorities. Belarus reserves the right to take adequate response measures,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Belarus added.

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