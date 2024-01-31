ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Behind closed doors Orban admited that Budapest cannot prevent Ukraine's accession to the EU - media

Behind closed doors Orban admited that Budapest cannot prevent Ukraine's accession to the EU - media

Kyiv  •  UNN

 23121 views

In a private conversation, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban acknowledged that Hungary would not be able to prevent Ukraine's accession to the European Union.

Back in March 2023, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban admitted that Hungary would not be able to prevent Ukraine's accession to the European Union, the Hungarian edition Telex reports, according to UNN.

Details

The publication notes that at the end of last year, the world's attention was focused on Viktor Orban, after he was the only one among the leaders of the EU member states to oppose Ukraine's accession to the EU. "Among other things, the Hungarian prime minister argued that Ukraine was too corrupt and that its accession would impose a huge financial burden on other member states," the newspaper reminds.

However, he allegedly expressed himself differently "in a closed meeting months earlier". Orbán dove into this topic at a closed parliamentary meeting on March 20, the newspaper writes.

"Orban said that while he believes Hungary can achieve certain results, it will not be able to put up a significant obstacle to Ukrainian accession. He said that, despite their objections, "they will push Ukraine's EU membership through us" relatively quickly," the article says.

The prime minister also reportedly said that "they will insist that Ukraine restore the rights that the Hungarian minority had before 2015." "Orban added that they will not accept any other new proposals in the field of minority protection, as it is impossible to know how they will work in practice," the newspaper points out.

Orbán voices a demand for Hungary's participation in a joint EU decision on an aid package for Ukraine30.01.24, 12:50 • 28354 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
european-unionEuropean Union
hungaryHungary
ukraineUkraine
viktor-orbanViktor Orban

