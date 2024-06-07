Because of the shelling of Nikopol region, a man was killed

In the evening, on June 7, the Russian army fired artillery at the Nikopol District of Dnipropetrovsk region. This was announced by the head of the regional military Administration Sergey Lysak in his Telegram channel, reports UNN.

Details

The Chervonogrigoryevskaya community was under attack. A 70-year-old man was killed there.

The house and power line were damaged. Please specify the information.

russian troops hit Nikopol with artillery: a 71-year-old woman was killed