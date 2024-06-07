Because of the shelling of Nikopol region, a man was killed
Kyiv • UNN
On June 7, a 70-year-old man was killed in the village of Chervonogrigorivskoye, Nikopol district, Dnipropetrovsk region, as a result of Russian artillery fire, who also damaged a residential building and a power line.
In the evening, on June 7, the Russian army fired artillery at the Nikopol District of Dnipropetrovsk region. This was announced by the head of the regional military Administration Sergey Lysak in his Telegram channel, reports UNN.
Details
The Chervonogrigoryevskaya community was under attack. A 70-year-old man was killed there.
The house and power line were damaged. Please specify the information.
