russian troops hit Nikopol with artillery: a 71-year-old woman was killed
Kyiv • UNN
On June 7, a 71-year-old woman was killed in Russian shelling in Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region. Now details are being established regarding the consequences of an artillery strike on the city.
On Friday, June 7, Russian troops hit Nikopol in the Dnipropetrovsk region. As a result of enemy shelling, a 71-year-old woman was killed. This was stated by the chairman of the Dnepropetrovsk RMA Sergey Lysak, reports UNN.
details
the Russians killed a man again in Nikopol. a 71-year-old woman was killed in the shelling
Lysak also noted that details regarding the consequences of the artillery strike are currently being established.
Recall
On the night of June 7, the air defense forces shot down three enemy "Shahed" in the sky over the Dnipropetrovsk region. Also, as a result of enemy shelling of Nikopol , two women were injured.