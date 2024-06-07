russian troops hit Nikopol with artillery: a 71-year-old woman was killed

On Friday, June 7, Russian troops hit Nikopol in the Dnipropetrovsk region. As a result of enemy shelling, a 71-year-old woman was killed. This was stated by the chairman of the Dnepropetrovsk RMA Sergey Lysak, reports UNN.

the Russians killed a man again in Nikopol. a 71-year-old woman was killed in the shelling - stated the chairman of the RMA.

Lysak also noted that details regarding the consequences of the artillery strike are currently being established.

On the night of June 7, the air defense forces shot down three enemy "Shahed" in the sky over the Dnipropetrovsk region. Also, as a result of enemy shelling of Nikopol , two women were injured.