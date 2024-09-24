ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Because it was out of luck. Analysts at CEO Club have figured out how the tax authorities block invoices

Because it was out of luck. Analysts at CEO Club have figured out how the tax authorities block invoices

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 13930 views

CEO Club analysts have found that the State Tax Service blocks tax invoices of honest businesses to fill the budget. This allows the state to receive an “interest-free loan” from entrepreneurs without their consent.

The State Tax Service blocks tax invoices of honest businesses when there is not enough money to fill the budget. This way, the state receives an “interest-free loan” from businesses without their consent. This conclusion was reached by analysts of the CEO Club after studying the principles of the SMKOR system. This was reported by a former military officer, leader of the Democratic Axe party Yuriy Hudymenko, UNN reports.

Recently, we made a presentation of analytics on blocking tax invoices for entrepreneurs in the CEO Club... In short and very general terms, we have come to the only logical conclusion that most often the system blocks invoices (and stops the work of the enterprise) not because the businessman has violated something or his operation is risky. It's because of bad luck

- Gudymenko wrote on his Facebook page .

According to him, if the state does not have enough money to fill the budget, the tax authorities block invoices for exactly the amount of money that is missing. The blocked funds temporarily belong to the state, and the state closes its cash gap with this money.

After the courts/bribes/complaints (emphasis added) of entrepreneurs, their invoices (read: funds) are unblocked one by one. The entrepreneur got a huge hemorrhoid and lost opportunities (blocked accounts are not a sneeze). The state received an interest-free loan for free and without consent from people who did not even know that they were lending to the state. And some judges and especially tax officials received bribes. This is the game

- Gudymenko explained.

He added that analysts have come to the conclusion that the tax software known as SMKOR, which was claimed to be a revolutionary automated system that distinguishes risky invoices (VAT scams) from non-risky ones (genuine business), has an option to insert the amount required by the state, after which the system will block honest, normal invoices for the amount required by the state.

This is as similar as possible to the way traffic police stopped drivers not for violations, but to fulfill a plan for protocols and bribes. There are no differences. Except that the tax service is smarter than the traffic police and hides behind clever words, presentations and computer systems

 ,” Gudymenko added.

He emphasized that in a civilized country, not only the head of the tax service, but the entire government would be fired for such a scheme, and some of them would be prosecuted.

Soon we will publish a full and highly detailed study to raise the level of discussion around the problem. Because it is impossible to achieve transparency and accountability of the tax authorities if we do not know how their cheating rides are organized. Stay tuned. And greetings to Hetmantsev

 ,” Gudymenko promised.

The blocking of tax invoices is a tool invented by Danylo Hetmantsev, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance, Taxation and Customs Policy, and one of the main problems that Ukrainian entrepreneurs complain about in the field of tax administration. In general, according to the Business Ombudsman Council's statistics  , in the third quarter of 2023, 57% of complaints from business representatives concerned tax issues. According to MP Mykhailo Tsymbalyuk, the blocking of tax invoices has become a serious problem that threatens Ukraine's national security, as it stops the activities of enterprises and disrupts economic operations.

As business ombudsman Roman Vashchuk noted , the problem for business is not even the level of taxes, but the style of administration. He also added that the tax and customs authorities lose 90-94% of their cases in courts, either in the first instance or on appeal to the Supreme Court.

According to experts, this situation with the courts indicates that the tax authorities are abusing their powers, as the courts are breaking down these decisions. Some, such as economic analyst Pavlo Sebastianovych, directly calls these “schemes.

Among the main such schemes, he names fictitious exports, registration of fictitious VAT from fictitious companies, export of goods under fictitious documents with fictitious VAT and refund of real VAT, twists, blocking tax invoices, granting risky status to an enterprise and organizing shadow schemes to remove this status.

Dmytro Oleksiyenko, a member of the Taxpayers Association Board, believes that MP Danylo Hetmantsev, chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Tax Committee, is behind this administration policy, because no important decisions are made at the State Tax Service without his knowledge. And he actually manages the tax office through his former assistant Yevhen Sokur.

At the same time, Mr. Hetmantsev called his activities in relation to the tax service “parliamentary control.” He also rejected accusations that he was taking over the powers of the executive branch, saying that he was simply helping entrepreneurs

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyPolitics
state-fiscal-service-of-ukraineState Fiscal Service of Ukraine
supreme-court-of-ukraineSupreme Court of Ukraine
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
roman-vashchukRoman Vashchuk
ukraineUkraine

