Autogas is rapidly becoming more expensive, while diesel has crossed the UAH 100 mark: what is happening to fuel prices

At the beginning of the new working week, diesel and autogas prices surged. The average cost of diesel fuel at Ukrainian filling stations currently stands at UAH 103.40 per liter, A-95 petrol at UAH 90.93, and autogas at UAH 54.45. At the same time, the difference between the cheapest and most expensive offers from individual networks reaches several hryvnias per liter.

Why the most noticeable trend in October has been the rapid rise in autogas and diesel prices against the backdrop of relatively restrained petrol price dynamics, and where drivers can currently buy fuel at a favorable price, was determined by UNN.

How much does A-95 petrol cost at Ukrainian filling stations?

At the beginning of the week, the average price of the popular A-95 petrol is UAH 90.93 per liter. Among the networks listed, Avantage 7 offers the lowest price — UAH 86.95 per liter. At Market, petrol costs UAH 87.59, at KLO — UAH 87.90, and at BRSM-Nafta — UAH 87.99 per liter. At MANGO filling stations, a liter of A-95 costs UAH 88.60, while at AMIC it costs UAH 88.90. UPG, BVS, and Marshal have set the same price of UAH 89.90 per liter. Considerably more expensive fuel of this grade is sold by OKKO and WOG — UAH 92.90 per liter. The highest price in the sample was recorded at SOCAR — UAH 94.90 per liter.

The difference between the minimum and maximum price of A-95 currently stands at UAH 7.95 per liter. For a car with a 50-liter tank, this means a difference of nearly UAH 398 for one full refueling.

Premium petrol: where prices are highest at filling stations in the capital

The average price of A-95+ is UAH 94.90 per liter, nearly UAH 4 more than regular A-95. AMIC sells the most affordable premium petrol in the sample — UAH 91.90 per liter. At BVS, Marshal, and UPG, the price is the same — UAH 92.90 per liter.

At KLO, A-95+ costs UAH 95.60, while at OKKO and WOG it costs UAH 95.90 per liter. The most expensive offer is at SOCAR — UAH 97.90 per liter. Thus, the price gap in this segment reaches UAH 6 per liter, or UAH 300 when filling a 50-liter tank.

Diesel fuel: prices approach UAH 107

Diesel remains the most expensive among the main types of fuel for which an average price is provided: UAH 103.40 per liter. The lowest offer was recorded at MANGO — UAH 99.90 per liter. At BRSM-Nafta, diesel costs UAH 100.99, at Avantage 7 — UAH 101, and at UPG and Marshal — UAH 102.90 per liter. AMIC sells diesel fuel for UAH 103.90, Market for UAH 104, and KLO for UAH 104.40 per liter. At OKKO, the price is UAH 105.90, while BVS and SOCAR offer it for UAH 106. The highest figure among the networks listed is at WOG: UAH 106.90 per liter.

The difference between the extreme offers is UAH 7 per liter. For 50 liters of diesel, one would have to pay UAH 4,995 at the cheapest of the specified filling stations and UAH 5,345 at the most expensive.

Experts are already warning that the rise in diesel prices will affect far more than just car owners. This fuel is used by freight transport, agricultural enterprises, and generators, so a prolonged increase in its cost could raise expenses for logistics, production, and backup power supply.

Autogas: the price gap exceeds five hryvnias

As of October 26, the average price of liquefied automotive gas is UAH 54.45 per liter. Among the operators listed, BVS sells it most cheaply — UAH 51.90. Gas at Avantage 7 costs nearly the same — UAH 51.95. At BRSM-Nafta, the price is UAH 52.49, and at Marshal — UAH 52.90. The KLO, UPG, MANGO, and AMIC filling station networks offer autogas for UAH 54.90 per liter. At OKKO and SOCAR, a liter costs UAH 56.50, while at WOG it costs UAH 56.90. The highest price in the list is at the Market network, where drivers are offered gas for UAH 57 per liter.

The difference between the extreme values is UAH 5.10 per liter. Filling 40 liters of autogas will cost UAH 2,076 at the lowest price and UAH 2,280 at the highest. At the same time, an average liter of autogas costs about 60% of the price of a liter of A-95, although the actual savings during operation also depend on the vehicle’s fuel consumption.

What happened to fuel prices in Ukraine during October

The month’s dynamics show that autogas became more expensive considerably faster than gasoline. According to statistics from the Consulting Group "A-95," from October 1 to 23, the average price of autogas rose from UAH 43.93 to UAH 53.35 per liter. This is an increase of UAH 9.42, or approximately 21%, in less than a month.

Over the same period, diesel rose in price from UAH 98.44 to UAH 103.45 per liter, an increase of UAH 5.01. Meanwhile, the average price of A-95 gasoline increased from UAH 89.27 to UAH 90.04 per liter, or by just 77 kopecks. These figures are provided to compare trends within the same historical series; they may differ from the average values in the current snapshot because of the methodology and the time when the data were updated.

The reasons for the pressure on the market vary. In particular, energy expert Hennadiy Riabtsev believes that the price of autogas is affected by dependence on imports and the seasonal increase in demand for liquefied gas with the onset of cold weather.

And Serhii Kuyun, director of the Consulting Group "A-95," explained the rise in diesel prices by the tense supply situation and high wholesale prices. At the same time, he assessed the situation with gasoline as more balanced.

Fuel prices are rising in Ukraine: what drivers should expect in the near future

At the beginning of the last week of October, diesel and autogas remain the main areas of price risk. If purchase costs and supply difficulties persist, pressure on retail prices may continue. In this situation, energy experts offer Ukrainian drivers several pieces of advice.

First, do not buy large quantities of fuel "for future use." Artificial shortages here will only create favorable conditions for another sharp price spike. Second, it makes sense to develop a new habit: every morning, before buying gasoline or diesel, compare the prices for the same type of fuel at nearby gas stations. Practice shows that they can often differ. By choosing the most advantageous option, over the course of a month you can save not a particularly large amount, but still some money.

It should be recalled

Earlier, we wrote that on October 23, autogas and diesel became more expensive at some gas stations in Kyiv.