Australia steps up security ahead of pro-Palestinian protests

Australia is stepping up police measures ahead of pro-Palestinian protests. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Australian authorities have announced plans to increase the number of police officers and tighten security measures in Sydney and Melbourne ahead of planned pro-Palestinian rallies on October 6. The government warned protesters of zero tolerance for violence during the rallies.

The conflict between Israel and Hamas has led to a wave of protests around the world, including in Australia, where activists from both sides are expressing their opinions.

