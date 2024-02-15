Australia provides Ukraine with additional military aid worth $32.4 million, Zelenskyy expresses gratitude

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Australia provides Ukraine with additional military aid worth $32.4 million, Zelenskyy expresses gratitude

Kyiv  •  UNN

Australia has provided an additional $32.4 million to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities, for which President Zelenskyy expressed his gratitude.

Australia has provided another $32.4 million to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities, for which President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed gratitude, UNN reports.

I am grateful to Australia and the Prime Minister for their contribution of $32.4 million to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities through the International Fund for Ukraine, administered by the UK Ministry of Defense

- Zelensky wrote in X.

Details

The President emphasized that "Australia is demonstrating its commitment to the defense of freedom, life and international order, which is the right thing for all free nations on all continents to do.

"Our countries may be geographically distant, but the common values of democracy, human rights and the rule of law unite us. We will never forget Australia and its support," Zelenskyy emphasized.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPolitics
ministry-of-defence-united-kingdomMinistry of Defence (United Kingdom)
australiaAustralia
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

