Australia provides Ukraine with additional military aid worth $32.4 million, Zelenskyy expresses gratitude

Australia has provided another $32.4 million to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities, for which President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed gratitude, UNN reports.

I am grateful to Australia and the Prime Minister for their contribution of $32.4 million to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities through the International Fund for Ukraine, administered by the UK Ministry of Defense - Zelensky wrote in X.

Details

The President emphasized that "Australia is demonstrating its commitment to the defense of freedom, life and international order, which is the right thing for all free nations on all continents to do.

"Our countries may be geographically distant, but the common values of democracy, human rights and the rule of law unite us. We will never forget Australia and its support," Zelenskyy emphasized.

