The Australian government has imposed additional targeted financial sanctions and travel ban on three Russian officials associated with the prison where Alexei Navalny died. This is reported by the Australian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, reports UNN.

The statement was made after the Australian government imposed injunctive relief against seven peopleinvolved in the mistreatment of a Russian opposition activist.

Australia holds President Putin and the Russian Government responsible for the treatment and death in prison of Mr. Navalny. These sanctions and those imposed by our partners reinforce our commitment to accountability for Mr. Navalny's death - Acting Foreign Affairs Minister Richard Marles said.

Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny died on February 16, 2024 in the Polar Wolf special-regime colony in the settlement of Kharp in the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous District in the settlement of Kharp in the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous District. The death certificate said that the oppositionist died of natural causes. Navalny's supporters believe that he was murdered.

Ritual companies in rf refuse to provide a hearse to transport Alexei Navalny's body to the church for the funeral ceremony. In addition, police officers are already on duty at the Borisov cemetery, where Navalny is to be buried on March 1.