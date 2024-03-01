$41.340.03
Australia has imposed sanctions on three Russian prison officials linked to Navalny's death

Kyiv • UNN

 • 27337 views

The Australian government has imposed financial sanctions and travel bans on three Russian prison officials associated with the facility where Alexei Navalny died.

Australia has imposed sanctions on three Russian prison officials linked to Navalny's death

The Australian government has imposed additional targeted financial sanctions and travel ban on three Russian officials associated with the prison where Alexei Navalny died. This is reported by the Australian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, reports UNN.

Details

The Australian government has imposed additional targeted financial sanctions and travel bans on three Russian officials linked to the prison where Alexei Navalny died

- reports the agency.

The statement was made after the Australian government imposed injunctive relief against seven peopleinvolved in the mistreatment of a Russian opposition activist.

Australia holds President Putin and the Russian Government responsible for the treatment and death in prison of Mr. Navalny. These sanctions and those imposed by our partners reinforce our commitment to accountability for Mr. Navalny's death

- Acting Foreign Affairs Minister Richard Marles said.

Reference

Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny died on February 16, 2024 in the Polar Wolf special-regime colony in the settlement of Kharp in the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous District in the settlement of Kharp in the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous District. The death certificate said that the oppositionist died of natural causes. Navalny's supporters believe that he was murdered.

Recall

Ritual companies in rf refuse to provide a hearse to transport Alexei Navalny's body to the church for the funeral ceremony. In addition, police officers are already on duty at the Borisov cemetery, where Navalny is to be buried on March 1.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

