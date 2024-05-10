Attacks on opposition activists in Georgia: government suggests that protesters themselves are behind the attacks

At least four opposition members and activists who actively oppose the adoption of the draft law on "foreign agents" were attacked in Georgia. The Georgian government believes that the attacks on the activists were organized by "those behind the protest." This is reported by NewsGeorgia, according to UNN.

At least four attacks on activists and opposition members opposing the law on "foreign agents" were committed in Tbilisi over the past day. At the same time, Georgian Justice Minister Rati Bregadze suggested that the attacks on activists protesting the law on foreign agents were carried out by the activists themselves.

I don't even know if anyone beat themselves or if anyone else physically abused them... Why do you insist that anyone was physically abused by a government supporter or anyone else? If anyone can organize such riots, it is, of course, the people who are behind these rallies and who are organizing a powerful protest in the country - said Bregadze.

The media published footage from CCTV cameras of the attack on the representative of the United National Democratic Party, Dimitriy Chikovani. The video shows Chikovani being waited for near his house and beaten by five people, whose faces are not distinguishable.

In addition to Chikovani, the targets of the attacks were: Lasha Gvinianidze, a biker who is the brother of the leader of the "Bitterer More Freedom" party, Professor Giorgi Japaridze, and 14-year-old Giorgi Oniani.

Unidentified people were waiting for them in different parts of the city - the activists suffered head injuries and needed medical care.

UNN reported that last night posters appeared on the offices of opposition parties and non-governmental organizations in Tbilisi, on the cars of oppositionists and activists opposing the law on foreign agents: "agents", "natsi", "enemies of the nation", "agent headquarters".