Attacks on opposition activists in Georgia: government suggests that protesters themselves are behind the attacks

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 62817 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 103795 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 146860 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 151211 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 247416 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173462 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164829 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148245 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 224225 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113033 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 64026 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 100886 views
The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 34402 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 46034 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 39043 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 247406 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 224219 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 210523 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 236361 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 223269 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 62776 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 39043 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 46034 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112329 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113263 views
Attacks on opposition activists in Georgia: government suggests that protesters themselves are behind the attacks

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 41208 views

At least four opposition activists and MPs who opposed the law on "foreign agents" were attacked in Tbilisi, but the Georgian government suggested that the protesters themselves were behind the attacks.

At least four opposition members and activists who actively oppose the adoption of the draft law on "foreign agents" were attacked in Georgia. The Georgian government believes that the attacks on the activists were organized by "those behind the protest." This is reported by NewsGeorgia, according to UNN.

Details

At least four attacks on activists and opposition members opposing the law on "foreign agents" were committed in Tbilisi over the past day. At the same time, Georgian Justice Minister Rati Bregadze suggested that the attacks on activists protesting the law on foreign agents were carried out by the activists themselves.

I don't even know if anyone beat themselves or if anyone else physically abused them... Why do you insist that anyone was physically abused by a government supporter or anyone else? If anyone can organize such riots, it is, of course, the people who are behind these rallies and who are organizing a powerful protest in the country

-  said Bregadze.

Help Help

At least four attacks on activists and opposition representatives who oppose the law on foreign agents were carried out in Tbilisi on Wednesday evening.

The media published footage from CCTV cameras of the attack on the representative of the United National Democratic Party, Dimitriy Chikovani. The video shows Chikovani being waited for near his house and beaten by five people, whose faces are not distinguishable.

In addition to Chikovani, the targets of the attacks were: Lasha Gvinianidze, a biker who is the brother of the leader of the "Bitterer More Freedom" party, Professor Giorgi Japaridze, and 14-year-old Giorgi Oniani.

Unidentified people were waiting for them in different parts of the city - the activists suffered head injuries and needed medical care.

Recall

UNN reported that last night posters appeared on the offices of opposition parties and non-governmental organizations in Tbilisi, on the cars of oppositionists and activists opposing the law on foreign agents: "agents", "natsi", "enemies of the nation", "agent headquarters".

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
tbilisiTbilisi
hruziia-krainaGeorgia

