Rail traffic on the Kerch Bridge was halted following an attack on the night of November 19. This was reported by Russia’s Ministry of Transport, UNN reports.

Details

Russian specialists are assessing the damage following the nighttime attack on November 19. According to monitoring reports, the railway section of the bridge may have been hit between two and four times.

In addition, road traffic is also not operating due to damage from previous attacks.

Context

On the night of November 19, bright flashes were again reported in the area of the Kerch Bridge; explosions—15–16 of them—were heard in Kerch, as the monitoring Telegram channel "Crimean Wind" reported . The Russian-appointed "head" of the temporarily occupied Crimea, serhii aksionov, reported that the bridge had been closed.

Reminder

Following the strikes on the Kerch Bridge, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine hinted that it no longer surpasses Europe’s longest bridge, Lisbon’s Vasco da Gama Bridge.