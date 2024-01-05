"ATESH" claimed the presence of their agents in the Russian marines

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 101531 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 101143 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 103088 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 62665 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

07:01 AM • 33513 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

11:46 AM • 38399 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 279522 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 247584 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 232766 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 258152 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 26513 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 134589 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 105378 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 105409 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 121602 views
"ATESH" claimed the presence of their agents in the Russian marines

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33993 views

Guerrillas in Crimea claim to have infiltrated the Russian 810th Marine Brigade, conducting sabotage and resisting occupation. ATESH reports increased presence and recruitment of defectors.

Guerrillas in Crimea have announced their presence in the ranks of the Russian Marines. It is reported that their agents are in the 810th Marine Brigade of Sevastopol.  About this they boldly stated on their page in Telegram, reports UNN.

Our agents have been working for over a year in one of the most combat-ready units of the russian Armed Forces in Crimea - the 810th Marine Brigade. During this time, we have conducted dozens of successful sabotage operations and passed on a lot of information. We survived FSB inspections without being detected.... Some time ago, we managed to expand our presence in the unit.

- The publication said.

Details

As evidence, they published data about duty schedules in the unit, and other internal documents of the Russian military.

Partisans noted that the mobilization of Ukrainians and Crimean Tatars works against the occupants, as the ranks of partisans are constantly expanding.

"ATESH" reported that Ukrainian collaborators have joined their movement and have realized their mistake and are trying to correct it with actions on the guerrilla field.

There are also Ukrainian military men in our ranks who have defected to the Russian Federation. They have realized their mistake and are ready to atone for it with actions.

 - ATESH reported.
Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

War

