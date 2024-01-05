"ATESH" claimed the presence of their agents in the Russian marines

Guerrillas in Crimea have announced their presence in the ranks of the Russian Marines. It is reported that their agents are in the 810th Marine Brigade of Sevastopol. About this they boldly stated on their page in Telegram, reports UNN.

Our agents have been working for over a year in one of the most combat-ready units of the russian Armed Forces in Crimea - the 810th Marine Brigade. During this time, we have conducted dozens of successful sabotage operations and passed on a lot of information. We survived FSB inspections without being detected.... Some time ago, we managed to expand our presence in the unit. - The publication said.

Details

As evidence, they published data about duty schedules in the unit, and other internal documents of the Russian military.

Partisans noted that the mobilization of Ukrainians and Crimean Tatars works against the occupants, as the ranks of partisans are constantly expanding.

"ATESH" reported that Ukrainian collaborators have joined their movement and have realized their mistake and are trying to correct it with actions on the guerrilla field.