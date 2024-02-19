"ATES" reports arrival of "Wagner" militants to occupied Dzhankoy

The guerrillas report that many new Russian soldiers have arrived in Dzhankoy. The new arrivals have the markings of the Wagner PMC, according to the ATES guerrilla movement, UNN reports .

Agents of our movement report that many new Russian military arrived in Dzhankoy. Among the new arrivals, they were seen wearing the markings of the notorious Wagner PMC - the statement said.

Soldiers from the Druid combat medic unit, the 80th separate Arctic brigade, military vehicles from the Arkhangelsk region and representatives of the Komi Republic were also detected.

Dzhankoy has become a real logistics center for the occupiers and a bridgehead to the free Ukrainian territories. Fortunately, our agents continue to work, and we have already had a number of effective arrivals. But the real success is yet to come, - ATES noted.

Guerrillas in Crimea recorded the transfer of Russian military equipment to the Azov railway station for transportation to the front in Ukraine.