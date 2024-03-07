At night, the enemy attacked a training ground for rescuers in Kharkiv region, one person was killed in the region due to shelling

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 7130 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 20155 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 25285 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 172280 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 161831 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 167174 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 215406 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 247951 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 153737 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371330 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 151824 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 140186 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 44669 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 62384 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 22732 views
Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 20291 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 172426 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 142627 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 161935 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 154115 views
Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 15140 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 16154 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 20050 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 24409 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 46321 views
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

At night, the enemy attacked a training ground for rescuers in Kharkiv region, one person was killed in the region due to shelling

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26222 views

At night, the enemy attacked a rescue training ground in Kharkiv region with drones, partially destroying the building, and also struck the village of Borova.

At night, the enemy attacked a training ground for rescuers in Kharkiv region, one person was killed in the region due to shelling

In Kharkiv region, on the night of March 7, the enemy attacked the territory of a training ground of one of the State Emergency Service institutions with drones. Also, the Russian army struck the village of Borova with a drone. Over the past 24 hours, one person was killed and seven others were injured as a result of Russian attacks. This was reported by UNN with reference to the State Emergency Service and the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov. 

Details 

According to the SES, a one-story administrative building of a training ground of one of the SES educational institutions was partially destroyed as a result of a UAV attack. The structural elements of the ceiling and roof of the building were also on fire. The fire area was about 150 square meters, the rescuers said. 

There were no casualties or injuries.

In addition, according to Syniehubov, after midnight tonight, a KAB strike in Borova village damaged the facade of a residential building, a fence and a car. The 73-year-old owner of the house has an acute stress reaction. There was no fire.

In total, about 22 localities in Kharkiv region came under enemy artillery and mortar fire yesterday: Udy, Kozacha Lopan, Ambarne, Zakhidne, Sinkivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Kotlyarivka. The enemy carried out air strikes on the settlements of Zarichne, Nestern, Krasny Yar, Chorne, Kozacha Lopan, Tabaivka.

At 00:50 in Chuhuiv district, the occupants struck with at least two shaheds, no one was injured.

At 13:30 in Borova village, Izium district, a garage, an outbuilding and two cars burned down as a result of the strike.  

Preliminary: the enemy used an Iskander-M missile. A 70-year-old man died near the car. A woman was rescued from the rubble, 5 of her children were injured, as well as a man from a neighboring house. A total of 12 houses were damaged

- said Sinegubov.

At 15:37, the village of Kozacha Lopan was shelled by the enemy. At least four explosions were heard. There were no casualties.

Enemy hits port infrastructure in Kherson region, 4 wounded over 24 hours - RMA07.03.24, 08:19 • 25383 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
Kozacha Lopan
Chuhuiv
9K720 Iskander
Kharkiv
