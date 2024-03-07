At night, the enemy attacked a training ground for rescuers in Kharkiv region, one person was killed in the region due to shelling

In Kharkiv region, on the night of March 7, the enemy attacked the territory of a training ground of one of the State Emergency Service institutions with drones. Also, the Russian army struck the village of Borova with a drone. Over the past 24 hours, one person was killed and seven others were injured as a result of Russian attacks. This was reported by UNN with reference to the State Emergency Service and the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov.

Details

According to the SES, a one-story administrative building of a training ground of one of the SES educational institutions was partially destroyed as a result of a UAV attack. The structural elements of the ceiling and roof of the building were also on fire. The fire area was about 150 square meters, the rescuers said.

There were no casualties or injuries.

In addition, according to Syniehubov, after midnight tonight, a KAB strike in Borova village damaged the facade of a residential building, a fence and a car. The 73-year-old owner of the house has an acute stress reaction. There was no fire.

In total, about 22 localities in Kharkiv region came under enemy artillery and mortar fire yesterday: Udy, Kozacha Lopan, Ambarne, Zakhidne, Sinkivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Kotlyarivka. The enemy carried out air strikes on the settlements of Zarichne, Nestern, Krasny Yar, Chorne, Kozacha Lopan, Tabaivka.

At 00:50 in Chuhuiv district, the occupants struck with at least two shaheds, no one was injured.

At 13:30 in Borova village, Izium district, a garage, an outbuilding and two cars burned down as a result of the strike.

Preliminary: the enemy used an Iskander-M missile. A 70-year-old man died near the car. A woman was rescued from the rubble, 5 of her children were injured, as well as a man from a neighboring house. A total of 12 houses were damaged

- said Sinegubov.

At 15:37, the village of Kozacha Lopan was shelled by the enemy. At least four explosions were heard. There were no casualties.

