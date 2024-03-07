Enemy hits port infrastructure in Kherson region, 4 wounded over 24 hours - RMA

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 11602 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 32436 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 31223 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 185691 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 171636 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 170348 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 217458 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 248413 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 154202 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371435 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.5m/s
33%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 151638 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 51302 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 69216 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 30610 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 22553 views
Publications

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 32436 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 185691 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 152601 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 171636 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 162088 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 4154 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 16908 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 17770 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 23198 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 31246 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

Enemy hits port infrastructure in Kherson region, 4 wounded over 24 hours - RMA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 25383 views

Russian troops shelled residential areas and infrastructure in several settlements in Kherson region, damaging 16 residential buildings, a university, a gas pipeline, port facilities, and injuring 4 people.

Enemy hits port infrastructure in Kherson region, 4 wounded over 24 hours - RMA

Russian troops shelled 11 settlements and Kherson in Kherson region yesterday, damaging 16 residential buildings, a university, a gas pipeline, port infrastructure and wounding 4 people, the head of the Kherson regional military administration Oleksandr Prokudin said on Thursday, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, the enemy fired at Zolota Balka, Beryslav, Vesele, Lvov, Dudchany, Mykhailivka, Veletynske, Antonivka, Sadove, Stanislav, Novoberislav and the city of Kherson over the past day.

According to Prokudin, the Russian military hit residential areas of the region's settlements, in particular, 16 private houses were damaged.

In Kherson, shelling damaged a higher education institution, a gas pipeline and a car. There were also hits to the port infrastructure

- , Prokudin said on social media.

According to him, as a result of hostile attacks in the region's settlements, a critical infrastructure facility and a warehouse were hit.

"Four people were injured as a result of Russian aggression," Prokudin said.

Russians attacked Berislav with a drone and shelled Kherson: three wounded - RMA06.03.24, 16:04 • 26367 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Beryslav
Lviv
Kherson
Brent
$65.07
Bitcoin
$82,832.50
S&P 500
$5,263.63
Tesla
$255.44
Газ TTF
$36.69
Золото
$3,090.36
Ethereum
$1,788.11