Enemy hits port infrastructure in Kherson region, 4 wounded over 24 hours - RMA

Russian troops shelled 11 settlements and Kherson in Kherson region yesterday, damaging 16 residential buildings, a university, a gas pipeline, port infrastructure and wounding 4 people, the head of the Kherson regional military administration Oleksandr Prokudin said on Thursday, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, the enemy fired at Zolota Balka, Beryslav, Vesele, Lvov, Dudchany, Mykhailivka, Veletynske, Antonivka, Sadove, Stanislav, Novoberislav and the city of Kherson over the past day.

According to Prokudin, the Russian military hit residential areas of the region's settlements, in particular, 16 private houses were damaged.

In Kherson, shelling damaged a higher education institution, a gas pipeline and a car. There were also hits to the port infrastructure - , Prokudin said on social media.

According to him, as a result of hostile attacks in the region's settlements, a critical infrastructure facility and a warehouse were hit.

"Four people were injured as a result of Russian aggression," Prokudin said.

Russians attacked Berislav with a drone and shelled Kherson: three wounded - RMA