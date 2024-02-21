At a meeting with the Servant of the People faction, Zelenskyy proposed to raise military salaries to UAH 200 thousand - MP

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 88418 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 108939 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 151718 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 155650 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251590 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174459 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165666 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148366 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226562 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113077 views

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 36513 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 70757 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 38646 views
Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

March 1, 05:22 PM • 32115 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 64681 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 251590 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226562 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212527 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238247 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224997 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 88418 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 64681 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 70757 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113179 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114064 views
At a meeting with the Servant of the People faction, Zelenskyy proposed to raise military salaries to UAH 200 thousand - MP

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29721 views

During a meeting with his party faction, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that military personnel who have served on the front line for two years should receive a salary increase of up to UAH 200,000.

At a meeting of the faction, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted the need to raise the salaries of the military to UAH 200,000. This was reported by Yuriy Mysyagin, MP, Deputy of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence, in his Telegram channel, UNN reports.

"Today, during an evening meeting, the President said that the military, who have been on the front line for two years, need to raise their salaries to 200,000 hryvnias," Mysyagin wrote.

To recap

As reported by UNN, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with the Servant of the People faction, where they discussed the issues of the frontline, the economy, partner assistance, and, accordingly, the tasks for the parliament and MPs in these areas.

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics
servant-of-the-peopleServant of the People
national-security-and-defense-council-of-ukraineNational Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
telegramTelegram
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

