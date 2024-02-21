At a meeting with the Servant of the People faction, Zelenskyy proposed to raise military salaries to UAH 200 thousand - MP

At a meeting of the faction, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted the need to raise the salaries of the military to UAH 200,000. This was reported by Yuriy Mysyagin, MP, Deputy of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence, in his Telegram channel, UNN reports.

"Today, during an evening meeting, the President said that the military, who have been on the front line for two years, need to raise their salaries to 200,000 hryvnias," Mysyagin wrote.

To recap

As reported by UNN, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with the Servant of the People faction, where they discussed the issues of the frontline, the economy, partner assistance, and, accordingly, the tasks for the parliament and MPs in these areas.